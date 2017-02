17:20 Housebuilder Berkeley said a shortage of properties in London's prime spots will keep growth strong after sales rose by a fifth over the last year.

14:30 A new online shorthand training service has been launched to help trainee journalists reach the elusive 100 words per minute target.

11:55 Drugs giant Pfizer is to retain around 350 jobs at the site of its doomed leading UK research centre, it has been announced.

10:25 London shares have rebounded from Thursday's mauling after Greece reached a final deal on a £24.8 billion austerity package with international leaders.